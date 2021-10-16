Cardiff Devils 3-2 Belfast Giants

Cole Sanford scored what proved to be Cardiff Devils' winner
Cardiff Devils beat Belfast Giants 3-2 in an entertaining Elite League clash at Ice Arena Wales.

Brendan Mikkelson opened the scoring for the Devils and the hosts led 1-0 at the end of the first period.

Cam Knight levelled for the Giants in the third period only for Brodie Reid to make it 2-1 to the Devils.

Cole Sanford then scored the home side's third goal before Mark Cooper's effort made for a nervy climax, but Devils held on for victory.

