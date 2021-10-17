Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils fell to their second away loss of the Elite League season as Nottingham Panthers scored three goals in the third period to claim victory.

Following a goalless first period, Robbie Baillargeon and Steven Lee put Panthers 2-o up before Brodie Reid's brace brought Devils level.

But goals from Oliver Betteridge, Lee's second and Kevin Domingue in the third period saw the hosts emerge as winners.

Devils host Manchester Storm at Ice Arena Wales on Sunday, 24 October.