Belfast Giants fell to a second Elite League defeat this season after going down 3-0 to Manchester Storm at the Altrincham Ice Dome on Saturday night.

Adam Brady fired in the opener with just over two minutes remaining in the first period.

The Giants were unable to find a way past an impressive Matt Ginn in the Storm goal.

Storm scored two goals in the space of 30 seconds in the final period with Cam Critchlow and Scott Simmonds on target.

Brady pounced on a loose puck in front of the Giants' goal and sent it past netminder Tyler Beskorowany from close range.

The Giants were unable to convert their chances and it would proved costly as Storm struck twice midway through the final period.

Belfast have won just one of their three opening games of the league campaign, while Manchester notched up a third win in five and have moved within two points of the Sheffield Steelers, who are the early frontrunners at the top of table.