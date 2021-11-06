Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Coventry Blaze kept alive their hopes of progressing to the last eight of Challenge Cup with a vital 2-1 win at Cardiff Devils.

Blaze avenged a 5-2 home defeat to Devils on Halloween thanks to Janne Kivilahti's two goals during the first period.

Trevor Cox pulled a goal back for Devils, who had already guaranteed a quarter final spot.

Devils are away to Fife Flyers in the Elite League on Sunday, 7 November.