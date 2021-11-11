Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Devils have been competitive, but not at their best - Skalde

Cardiff Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde admits recent form has "not been acceptable" ahead of a crucial weekend in league and cup competitions.

Devils lost both games last weekend, but can seal top seed in their Challenge Cup group with a win over Guildford Flames in Cardiff on Saturday.

On Sunday, Devils go to Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers seeking revenge for defeat when they last met.

"That loss still stings," said Skalde.

"We know it's a great rivalry, it's an exciting building to go into and they're one of the top teams in the league.

"The way things ended up in Sheffield last time, having a 4-2 lead late in the third period and losing in overtime, we've addressed things.

"We fell apart and allowed them to tie it up, so there's all kinds of motivation going into the game."

Despite their current poor run of form, the Devils have spent a number of games in the ascendancy and often had significantly more shots than their opponents in defeat.

Cardiff have won just three of their seven Elite League games this season, despite having 67 more attempts across those games than their opponents.

"For whatever reason over the last little bit we've struggled," admitted Skalde.

"We put up 114 shots in two games last weekend and only scored two goals, it can be frustrating.

"It [the mood among the squad] hasn't been fun this week, it's been a little different to in past, we're not kidding ourselves.

"It's not acceptable to lose two in a row, but we've had a good chance this week to come together as a team, it's been addressed and we'll be ready for this weekend."

Josh Waller has had spells at both this weekend's opponents, Sheffield Steelers and Guildford Flames

As well as the defeats, a game-ending blow to the head suffered by forward Josh Waller left Devils fans angered as it was the second illegal hit on the youngster by Coventry Blaze in a week.

On 31 October, Blaze defenceman Justin Hamonic was fined and suspended for two games for interference, while Nathanael Halbert received a one-game ban for boarding the following game.

Skalde said he expects Waller to be "back soon", and deemed the incidents to be more a case of misfortune than deliberate targeting by the Blaze.

"Josh has some stiffness in his neck and he's getting treatment," Skalde added.

"He took a bad hit the game before and now this incident against the same team.

"I don't know if he's being targeted, I just think he has the puck a lot and from time to time it's going to happen.

"It's unfortunate, I thought the second hit was a little unnecessary, but that's for the league to decide upon and they did."