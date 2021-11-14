Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Belfast Giants overcome Dundee Stars in an ill-disciplined contest

The Belfast Giants triumphed 4-1 in a penalty-strewn game in Dundee, thanks to two goals from Cam Knight and one each from JJ Piccinich and Ciaran Long.

After a goalless first period, strikes from Piccinich and Long put Belfast 2-0 up before Drydn Dow netted for Dundee with a deflected shot.

Tempers then flared with Dundee's Kyle Haas's ejected from the game.

Knight restored Belfast's two-goal advantage six minutes from time and quickly added another.

There were three power plays for each side but no goals in the opening period at the Dundee Ice Arena.

The Giants finally exploited an opportunity with an extra skater after Dundee's Dow was called for interference two minutes into the second period with Piccinich jamming the puck in past Stars netminder Adam Morrison.

Long was then quickest to react to a rebound from a David Goodwin shot to make it 2-0 but Dundee pulled one back through a shot from Dow that took a deflection before the second period ended in a flurry of yet more penalties.

Haas was thrown out of the game after charging into Jordan Boucher, sparking scuffles on the ice - Darcy Murphy of the Giants got a five-minute penalty for subsequent fighting, while the Stars' Markus Kankaanpera was thrown in the sin-bin for boarding.

The net result was that Belfast ended the second and started the third period with a five-on-three power play but were unable to exploit that opportunity.

But Knight, on yet another power play with a little over six minutes remaining, made the game safe for the Giants and then followed up with his second and the team's fourth, blasting home less than a minute later to secure a welcome road win for the Giants in a very ill-disciplined affair.