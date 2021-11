Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Dupont scored twice as Cardiff Devils beat Dundee Stars 6-4 in the first game of their Scottish double header in the Elite League.

Stephen Dixon, Cole Sanford, Brendan Mikkelson and Ben O'Connor also scored for Devils.

Dundee replied through Cody Drover's brace, Gabriel Desjardins and Drydn Dow.

Stars are away to Guildford Flames on Saturday with Devils at Fife Flyers on Sunday.