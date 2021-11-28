Poor finishing cost the Giants against Dundee

The Belfast Giants were beaten 3-2 at home by the Dundee Stars to complete a miserable weekend after losing in Cardiff on Saturday.

With the number of chances created, the Giants will feel this was a game that got away from them as they outshot the Stars 45-20 but could only find the net twice through Ciaran Long and Jordan Boucher.

The Giants had their chances to take the lead in the first period, but failed to convert any and they paid the price at 17:33.

On the powerplay, Dundee took the lead as a wrist shot from Charlie Combs beat the otherwise impressive Jackson Whistle.

The home side had plenty of the play and back-to-back powerplay chances in the second period, but again failed to score and as the frustration was beginning to grow they finally found a way past Stars netminder Adam Morrison to equalise with 3:31 remaining.

Long's effort crept over the goal line, much to the relief of players and fans alike and set up the final 20 minutes.

The Giants' aggression cost them early in the final period when first Long and then Scott Conway were called for hooking penalties, giving the visitors a chance to go ahead on a two-man advantage - and they did just that through Conor Sills.

After another few minutes of intense Giants pressure that came to nothing, the Stars completed their smash-and-grab raid when Drydn Dow's backhand shot eluded Whistle.

The Giants piled on the shots in the closing minutes and scored a rare 6-on-3 powerplay goal with 86 seconds left in the game, as Boucher scrambled the puck home.

However, they could not force an equaliser and finished the weekend pointless, something they know they can't do if they want to challenge for the Elite League title.