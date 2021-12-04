Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sheffield Steelers remain top of the Elite League after a crucial victory at title rivals Cardiff Devils.

Martin Latal put Steelers in front in the first period before captain Jonathan Phillips doubled their lead.

Vojtech Polak and Marc-Olivier Vallerand made it 4-0.

Cardiff Devils rallied through goals from Cole Sandford, Brodie Reid and Stepen Dixon they fell just short and Steelers' John Armstrong scored a fifth.

Devils are away at Guildford Flames on Sunday evening.