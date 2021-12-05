Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Giants followed Saturday's win in Fife with another impressive performance in Glasgow

The Belfast Giants made it back-to-back weekend Elite League wins in Scotland as they romped to a 6-0 victory at Glasgow Clan.

Goals from Lewis Hook and Slater Doggett put Belfast 2-0 up after the first period.

Jordan Boucher extended the Giants advantage in the second period before late goals from David Goodwin, Griffin Reinhart and Scott Conway.

On Saturday night, Belfast won 3-0 at Fife Flyers.

The Scottish results will have been precisely what Giants coach Adam Keefe was looking for after last weekend's two defeats.