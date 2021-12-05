Elite League: Guildford Flames 2-1 Cardiff Devils
Cardiff Devils suffered their second Elite League of the weekend, losing 2-1 at Guildford Flames.
Robert Lachowicz put the hosts ahead during the second period and Jake Bolton would double their lead.
Brodie Reid netted late on for Devils, who suffered a second successive league loss.
Jarrod Skalde's side are away to Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday and visit Manchester Storm in the league on 11 December.