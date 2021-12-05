Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Devils' Ben Davies and Josh Waller in action against Guildford

Cardiff Devils suffered their second Elite League of the weekend, losing 2-1 at Guildford Flames.

Robert Lachowicz put the hosts ahead during the second period and Jake Bolton would double their lead.

Brodie Reid netted late on for Devils, who suffered a second successive league loss.

Jarrod Skalde's side are away to Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday and visit Manchester Storm in the league on 11 December.