Cardiff Devils have played in the Challenge Cup final in five of the last six seasons, winning the title in 2015 and 2017

Cardiff Devils will have to overturn a two goal advantage when they host Dundee Stars in the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Dundee got off to the perfect start with Philippe Sanche's shot hitting the roof of the net before Spencer Dorowicz's close range effort.

Trevor Cox clawed one back only for Timi Lahtinen and Sebastian Bengtsson to extend Dundee's lead.

Cardiff reduced the deficit with a Josh Batch goal in the third period.

The second leg takes place at Ice Arena Wales on Wednesday, 15 December.

It will be a second visit in a week to the Welsh capital for Dundee, who play Cardiff in the Elite League three days prior.