JJ Piccinich rifles in Belfast's second goal against the Flyers

Belfast Giants defeated Fife Flyers 3-1 at the SSE Arena on Saturday night courtesy of goals from Scott Conway, JJ Piccinich and Griffin Reinhart.

Conway fired the hosts into a first-period lead with a clean one-timer finish into the net.

Fife threatened an equaliser before Piccinich made it 2-0 four minutes into the final period.

Scott Jamieson pulled one back to set up a tense finale before Reinhart sealed the two points.

The Giants' opening goal was created midway through the first period by Piccinich, supplying an astute reverse stick pass across the face of the goal to find Conway at the back post to finish.

The visitors were much improved after the first interval and went close to forcing a leveller on several occasions in the second period but Jackson Whistle in the Giants goal pulled off several smart saves to preserve Belfast's lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

It's a race for the puck between Fife netminder Shane Owen and Scott Conway

Piccinich doubled the Giants' lead, firing a fine shot into the top corner past Shane Owen in the Flyers' goal.

Fife were handed a late lifeline after Whistle appeared to have covered the puck, only for the officials not to blow play dead. With Jordan Boucher and Fife's Carson Stadnyk tussling behind the net, the puck squirmed free and was forced home by Jamieson.

It was academic as Reinhart then made the game safe for the Giants with four minutes remaining by blasting past Owen.