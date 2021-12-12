Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sebastian Bengtsson's late goal secured a fourth successive win for Dundee Stars with victory at Cardiff Devils in the Elite League.

Bengtsson had given the lead during the first period but it was cancelled out by Trevor Cox's strike.

The sides meet again at Ice Arena Wales on Wednesday evening in the Challenge Cup quarter finals, with Stars having won the first leg 4-2.

Devils host Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League next Saturday.