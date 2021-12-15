Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils' meeting with Dundee Stars called off

Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Trevor Cox scored for Cardiff Devils against Dundee Stars on Sunday
Trevor Cox (left) scored for Cardiff Devils against Dundee Stars on Sunday

Cardiff Devils' Challenge Cup meeting with Dundee Stars was called off because the Scottish side are following Elite Ice Hockey League Covid-19 protocols.

The Devils announced on social mediaexternal-link the match had been postponed just an hour before the puck was due to drop.

The Stars were hoping to seal a semi-final place for the first time in their history.

They won the first leg of the quarter-final against Devils 4-2 last week.

They also beat the Devils 2-1 in the Elite League last Sunday.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured