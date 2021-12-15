Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils' meeting with Dundee Stars called off
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils' Challenge Cup meeting with Dundee Stars was called off because the Scottish side are following Elite Ice Hockey League Covid-19 protocols.
The Devils announced on social media the match had been postponed just an hour before the puck was due to drop.
The Stars were hoping to seal a semi-final place for the first time in their history.
They won the first leg of the quarter-final against Devils 4-2 last week.
They also beat the Devils 2-1 in the Elite League last Sunday.