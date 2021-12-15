Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Giants will not be in action this weekend

Belfast Giants' double-header against Sheffield Steelers has been postponed in line with the Elite League's Covid-19 protocols.

The matches were due to take place on Friday and Saturday evening but will now be rescheduled.

An Elite League statement said the Giants were one of three teams placed into its Covid-19 protocol on Wednesday.

Dundee Stars and Nottingham Panthers were the other two teams.

The league statement also said that an update will follow on the Giants' home match against Guildford Flames, which is scheduled for the SSE Arena on 22 December.