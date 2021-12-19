Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils came from behind to win at Glashow Clan to keep the pressure on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Colin Campbell put Clan ahead in the second period only for Cole Sanford to level but Mathieu Roy restored the hosts' lead.

Josh Lammon brought Devils level before he put his side ahead for the first time.

Sam Duggan and Brandon McNally's goals sealed victory.

Devils host Manchester Storm at Ice Arena Wales on Wednesday.