Elite League highlights: Cardiff Devils 1-2 Dundee Stars

Dundee Stars co-owner Steve Ward says it would be "catastrophic" if caps on attendances continue beyond mid-January without government support.

New restrictions announced by the Scottish government on Tuesday mean indoor sporting events can be attended by a maximum of 200 people from Sunday.

The curbs are due to end on 16 January.

"We're already under a bit of strain because we haven't played a game at home since 12 December," said Ward, who have five home games affected.

"It's during the busy new year period we would anticipate larger crowds anyway.

"It's going to have a huge impact on our income. It's going to run into six figures. We are a pay at the gate business. We depend more or less solely on the fans coming through the door to pay our way."

Stars are in discussions with fellow Scottish sides Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan "trying to put a package in place where we can continue to play, albeit with reduced attendances".

Ward explained that, as of yet, they have had no promises or assurances about financial support but are hopeful that something will be forthcoming from the government or sportscotland.

"Our problem would be if there is none and if the restrictions last longer - then we would then be in serious financial difficulties going forward," he said.

"It would be catastrophic. It would mean that we would probably go back to what we had to do two years ago and close down the season and send the players home. It does not actually bare thinking about.

"We started the club from scratch [in 2001], we want to make sure it's there for the future."