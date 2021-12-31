Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Giants enter 2022 third in the standings, but with games in hand on Sheffield and Cardiff

The Belfast Giants' winning streak in the Elite League is now seven games after a convincing 7-1 win over the Dundee Stars in the final game of 2021.

David Goodwin led the scoring with a hat-trick with Tyler Soy grabbing two.

JJ Piccinich and Jeff Baum also found the net.

The Giants enter 2022 in third place, seven points behind leaders Sheffield but with two games in hand and only a point adrift of Cardiff in second having played three games less.

The visitors had the better of the play in the first period but failed to capitalise on two powerplay opportunities as Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany made some big saves to keep the game scoreless.

The Giants then hit the Stars with a one-two counter punch, scoring twice in the final two minutes.

On a delayed penalty call, Goodwin's deflection off the blueline shot from Kevin Raine opened the scoring and then with the man advantage Piccinich was given time and space to pick his spot and beat Dundee goalie Adam Morrison.

The Stars puck-stopper didn't have much luck on the Giants' third goal that came with seven minutes remaining in the second period when Soy found the puck behind the Stars goal line and banked it in off Morrison.

It was another quick double strike for the Giants. Just over two minutes later, Piccinich and Scott Conway assisted on Goodwin's second of the game.

As Dundee succumbed there was still time for the Giants captain to complete his hat-trick with just 1.4 seconds left as he pounced on a rebound to make it 5-0.

Baum made it 6-0 shortly after the restart as his speculative effort from long range deceived Morrison and and Soy showed composure and skill on a clean breakaway to beat backup netminder Brython Preece.

Sebastian Bentgsson spoiled the shutout bid for Beskorowany late on but it did not take the shine off another solid performance from the Giants, who next face a trip to Nottingham on Monday.