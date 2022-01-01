Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Josh Crandall put Cardiff Devils in front in the eighth minute

Cardiff Devils claimed a 2-0 home victory against Guildford Flames in the Elite League.

Josh Waller put the Welsh side in front in the first period.

The second period was goalless but Devils made sure of the win thanks to a late empty-net goal from Justin Crandall.

The game was played behind closed doors because of Welsh government rules introduced as part of the battle against Covid-19's Omicron variant.

Flames host Devils in a rematch on Sunday, 2 January.