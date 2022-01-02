Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils enjoyed a comprehensive away victory to complete a weekend double over Guildford Flames in the Elite League.

Having won 2-0 at Ice Arena Wales on New Year's Day, Devils fell behind to an early Chris Gerrie strike.

Mark Richardson levelled and two Jake Coughler goals put Devils in control before Jamal Watson pull a goal back.

But third period goals from Stephen Dixon, Trevor Cox and Sam Duggan saw Devils wrap up the win.