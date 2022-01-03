Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Giants are now five points behind Sheffield Steelers with a game in hand

The Belfast Giants continued their impressive Elite League run as they comfortably saw off Nottingham Panthers to secure an eighth win in a row.

Ben Lake led the scoring charge with four goals as the Giants moved to within five points of the pacesetting Sheffield Steelers with a game in hand.

David Goodwin, Scott Conway and Cam Knight were also on target.

Adam Keefe's side return to action on Friday evening with a home game against Coventry Blaze.

After putting seven past Dundee Stars, the Giants took the lead after just 25 seconds through Goodwin, with Conway doubling the advantage two minutes later.

Knight made it three before the hosts hit back through Mark Matheson, but the Giants' three-goal cushion was swiftly restored when Lake notched his first of the afternoon.

While Matthew Myers converted the Panthers' second before the end of the first period, Lake added three more to his tally to seal another comfortable victory for the in-form Belfast side.