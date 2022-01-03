Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Giants will now meet Fife in a home and away double header this weekend

The Belfast Giants will face Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena on Friday instead of Coventry Blaze, who remain in the Elite League's Covid-19 protocol.

The Giants' away fixture against Fife on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

The sides were not scheduled to meet in Belfast until 3 April but that game has been brought forward with the Flyers agreeing to travel on short notice.

A rescheduled date for the Blaze fixture has not yet been decided.

The Giants were themselves in Covid-19 protocol in December and saw three fixtures postponed.

They have since returned to the ice and continued their red hot form, securing an eighth straight win with a thumping victory over Nottingham Panthers on Monday.