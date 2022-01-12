Elite League: Glasgow Clan 2-3 Cardiff Devils
Cardiff Devils' impressive Elite League form continued as they won 3-2 at Glasgow Clan.
Devils went in front inside seven minutes as Jake Coughler scored a power-play goal to continue his impressive start to life as a Devil.
Coughler quickly claimed his second goal before Mitch Jones pulled one back for the hosts in the second period.
Stephen Dixon made it 3-1 early in the third period before Tim Shoup's power-play goal set up a tense finish.
Devils will be back in action on Friday when they face Belfast Giants.