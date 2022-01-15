Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils have signed Canadian forward Riley Brandt following a shoulder injury to Josh Lammon.

The 25-year-old has joined the Elite League club from MacEwan University Griffins in Alberta.

Lammon is set to undergo surgery for the injury suffered against Manchester Storm on 8 January and Devils expect his recovery to take between six and eight weeks.

Brandt was Griffins' top scorer this season with seven goals in 10 games.

He had been out of action because of injury and Covid-19 lockdowns for three years before returning to the ice this season.