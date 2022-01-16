Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils bounced back following Friday's defeat in Belfast with victory over Fife Flyers in the Elite League.

Brandon Magee opened the scoring for the visitors but goals from Stephen Dixon and Jake Coughler saw Devils lead 2-1 at the end of the first period.

Erik Naslund brought Flyers level in the second period but Dixon's second in the final period secured victory.

Devils host Dundee Stars on Wednesday evening.