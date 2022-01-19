Belfast on the attack during Wednesday night's game in Scotland

Belfast Giants saw their 12-game winning run end with a 3-1 defeat by Glasgow Clan in the Elite League.

It proved to be unlucky 13 for the Giants despite David Goodwin giving the visitors a first-period lead at the Braehead Arena on Wednesday night.

The title-chasing Giants were on course for another win until the Clan hit three goals in the final period.

Nolan LaPorte levelled before Matthieu Roy and Cody Sol struck to secure a comeback victory for the hosts.

Despite a very early chance from Roy, it was the Giants who found success in the first period. A close-range Ben Lake shot was parried to the left post amid a sea of bodies at 7:48, eventually finding the stick of Goodwin, who buried the puck point blank.

The Giants continued to pin Glasgow deep in their own zone for prolonged periods after the drop, forcing early signs of frustration from the hosts as skirmishes began to break out after the whistle. Save for a few flashes of real danger, the second period was a muted affair.

All eyes on the puck as the Giants fell to defeat by the Clan

A scramble in front of the crease almost produced Belfast's second of the game as the puck was shaken loose, but despite this and a shot against the post from Lewis Hook on the following rush, the score remained unchanged.

The Giants paid the price for poor discipline as the final period got underway as JJ Piccinich's tripping call just 35 seconds in was followed by Mark Garside for hooking at 44:1

And to compound the issue, there was another Piccinich tripping call at 45:06. Clan coach Malcolm Cameron called a timeout ahead of his side's five on three power play and it paid off quickly as LaPorte tied the game from close range at 45:19.

As they pressed back at full strength, Belfast were caught on a two on one breakaway out of the Clan zone as LaPorte found Roy, who skated the slot for a cool finish past Whistle at 51:40.

Another power play opportunity came and went for Adam Keefe's side at 53:06 as Rodney Southam sat for interference, before another four on four in the dying minutes as Roy and Ruopp received a pair of twos for roughing at 58:22.

Jackson Whistle headed to the bench and Belfast sent the extra skater, but the game was iced and the Giants' winning streak was finally halted at 59:44 when Sol wristed the puck from just over his own blue line into the empty net.

The Giants take to the road this weekend to face the Cardiff Devils and Guildford Flames.