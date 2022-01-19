Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 6-1 Dundee Stars (Agg 8-5)
Cardiff Devils overturned a first leg defeat to advance in the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a comprehensive victory over Dundee Stars.
Stars had won 4-2 in the quarter final first leg in early December.
But Brodie Reid, Cole Sanford, Jake Coughler and Joshua Waller gave the Devils a commanding first period lead at Ice Arena Wales.
Phillipe Sanche replied for Dundee but Matt Register and Stephen Dixon sealed an 8-5 win on aggregate.
