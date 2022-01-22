Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils kept up the pressure on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers as they beat fellow title contenders Belfast Giants.

Ben Davies opened the hosts' scoring and Brodie Reid added the second.

Griffin Reinhart hit back for the visitors as the opening period scoring ended.

Jake Coughler added a brace to ensure Devils' win that kept them second in the table while Giants stayed third in the hunt for silverware.

The Giants go to Guildford Flames in the league on Sunday while Cardiff host Fife Flyers when they are next in action on Friday, 28 January.