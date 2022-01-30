Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Tyler Soy put the Giants ahead in Sunday's game at the SSE Arena

The Belfast Giants swept the home doubleheader by beating a stubborn Coventry Blaze 3-0 for their 15 win in 17 Elite League games.

This was a lot tougher than the 6-1 victory on Saturday night as the Blaze responded with a much better display.

But goals from Tyler Soy, JJ Piccinich and Ben Lake and 27 Tyler Beskorowany saves helped the Giants keep pace with title rivals Cardiff and Sheffield.

Belfast next have a home double header against Cardiff on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday's first period finished scoreless with both sides having good scoring opportunities but also squandering powerplay chances but there was no doubt the Blaze were providing a much sterner test for the Giants to break down.

The game was becoming a war of attrition as both sides struggled to test both goalies but just after the halfway point of the second period came the pivotal moment.

The visitors had pressure on the Giants during a powerplay and Luke Ferrara rang the post when he had a gaping net to shoot at.

Minutes later, with the man advantage of their own, the Giants scored when Sam Ruopp's shot was saved by Blaze netminder CJ Motte but he couldn't control the rebound and Soy was on the doorstep to tuck the puck into the net.

Soy had the chance to double the Giants lead on a breakaway but this time Motte got the better of him with a big save that sent the game to the final period with the Giants holding a slender advantage.

Nathanael Halbert hit another post for Coventry as the Giants rode their luck again and the Blaze resistance suffered another blow when the home side scored their second with 13 minutes remaining,

Piccinich's shot hadn't a lot of power behind it but Motte couldn't squeeze the pads together quick enough and the puck trickled over the line. It was one the otherwise excellent Motte wanted back.

Another two points were sealed when Lake scored the empty netter.

Next weekend's home games against the Devils could go a long way to deciding their fate in the title hunt.