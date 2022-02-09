Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben Lake bagged a treble but this shot only finds the Blaze metminder

Ben Lake's hat-trick helped the title-chasing Belfast Giants cruise to a 7-1 victory over a depleted Coventry Blaze in Wednesday night's league encounter.

Evan Bloodoff put the SkyDome Arena hosts in front before the impressive Giants scored seven without reply.

Scott Conway and Cam Knight netted before Lake struck twice to give Adam Keefe's side a 4-1 lead.

Conway was on target again to bring up his double and Mark Cooper added number six before Lake completed the rout.

With Brit goalie Jordan Hedley standing in for usual Blaze starter CJ Motte, head coach Danny Stewart was also forced to call upon the services of no less than four 'two-way' contracts from the NIHL to make up the numbers on a short Coventry bench.

When Coventry's Johnny Curran picked out Ross Venus in the neutral zone, a long stretch pass to Bloodoff over the blue line provided a somewhat unexpected first goal of the night at 3:19, as the pacey forward tore off on the breakaway for a wristed finish past Tyler Beskorowany in the Giants goal.

The Giants responded quickly - David Goodwin's thunderclap of a one timer somehow did not hit twine, the loose puck found Conway, who buried from close range at 6:22.

Knight struck from distance with the goalie screened at 16:12 to edge Belfast into the lead and Lake followed up with a scrappy third at 19:04 to close the period with a two-goal cushion.

Lake struck his second of the game at 32:36 off a square puck into the slot by Cooper before JJ Piccinich's pass to a poised Goodwin at the edge of the crease provided the goal of the game, as the Giants captain skilfully flicked the puck on to a waiting Conway at the back door at 35:55.

Keefe iced young rookie Kell Beattie with around seven minutes remaining with the game well out of reach for the Blaze.

A beautiful zone to zone pass from Tyler Soy found the blade of Cooper on the Coventry blue line at 53:41 and his backhand-forehand finish was a fitting goal for an impressive assist.

A penalty shy game saw the Giants take their first power play of the night at 57:18 when Nathanael Halbert was called for holding, but it was back at full strength when Lake struck the final nail, and his hat- trick goal, unassisted at 59:22.

The Giants travel to Scotland this weekend to face the Dundee Stars on Friday and Saturday before taking on Fife Flyers on Sunday.