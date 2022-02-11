Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Belfast Giants missed the chance to move up to second in the Elite League after a 4-3 overtime defeat away to the Dundee Stars.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, Belfast scored twice in the final 20 minutes to force overtime.

But a goal by Connor Sills secured two points for the hosts as the Giants had to be content with one.

David Goodwin put Belfast ahead with JJ Piccinich and Cam Knight notching their final-period goals.

Giants captain Goodwin hit his 10th goal of the league campaign as he jabbed the puck home two minutes before the first interval after being fed by Piccinich from behind the net.

However, the Stars then turned the game around with a three-goal salvo in the second period.

Sebastian Bengtsson tied it up on the power play after Belfast's Scott Conway was called for tripping with Tom Rutkis then giving the home side the lead, reacting first to a loose puck to score past Tyler Beskorowany.

It was 3-1 when Bengtsson grabbed his second of the night, once more converting a power play opportunity while the Giants' Ciaran Long sat for slashing.

Piccinich got the visitors back into the game in the first minute of the final period, scoring on a power play after Kyle Haas of the Stars was also penalised for slashing.

Knight's equaliser with 10 minutes left ensured overtime but Sills grabbed the winner less than two minutes after the restart.

The result means the Giants stay third in the table, moving to three points behind leaders Sheffield Steelers, who have played two games less, and a point behind second-placed Cardiff Devils, who have played two more.

The Giants and Stars will meet again on Saturday night at the Dundee Ice Arena.