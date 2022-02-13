Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Devils had also beaten Panthers 5-1 in Cardiff in January.

Nottingham Panthers gained swift revenge over Cardiff Devils with victory in the Elite League.

Devils had beaten Panthers 5-2 at Ice Arena Wales on Saturday evening - a win that kept the pressure on leaders Sheffield Steelers

Oliver Betteridge put Panthers ahead before Trevor Cox replied n the second period.

But Devils struggled to create chances and Matthew Myers and Christophe Boivin's brace saw Panthers win.

Devils next face Dundee Stars away on Wednesday evening before hosting Guildford Flames on Saturday, 19 February.