Cardiff Devils scored seven unanswered goals to comfortably see off Manchester Storm to maintain their Elite League title challenge.

After a goalless opening period Frankie Melton put the visitors ahead.

That sparked Devils' reaction with Justin Crandall hitting back before Jack Coughler gave the hosts the lead in the Welsh capital.

Stephen Dixon added the third before Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid, twice, and Riley Brandt hit the target.

Devils continue their campaign at Glasgow Clan on Sunday while struggling Storm head to Belfast Giants.