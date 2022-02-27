Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils suffered a blow to their Elite League title hopes in defeat at Glasgow Clan.

The visitors could not repeat their form of Saturday when they comfortably beat Manchester Storm 7-1 in the Welsh capital.

Mitch Jones, Mathieu Roy, Braylon Shmyr, Colton Yellow Horn, Tim Shoup and Noland LaPorte hit the target for the hosts.

Matt Register, Mark Richardson and Stephen Dixon hit back for Devils.

Cardiff head to Coventry Blaze in the league on Saturday, 5 March before hosting Clan the following day.