Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils suffered a second successive Elite League defeat, losing 3-0 away to Coventry Blaze on Saturday evening.

Devils had the better of the opening period but Janne Kivilahti opened the scoring for the hosts in the second period at the Skydome.

Ross Venus and Mitch Cook sealed victory for Blaze in the final period.

Devils host Glasgow Clan at Ice Arena Wales on Sunday evening and are away to Dundee Stars on Wednesday, 9 March.