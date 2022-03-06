Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

David Goodwin bagged a double to helped the Giants to a narrow victory at the Guildford Spectrum

Belfast Giants completed a weekend treble over Guildford Flames with a 4-3 away win on Sunday to move two points clear at the top of the Elite League.

Jordan Boucher gave the Giants an early lead but the hosts hit back with goals from Mick Crocock and Ian Watters.

David Goodwin levelled before making it 3-2 early in the final period.

Watters equalised 43 second later but the Giants had the final say as Tyler Soy struck the winning goal with three minutes left.

With second-placed Sheffield Steelers losing in overtime to Dundee Stars on Sunday night it meant the Giants increased their advantage at the top.

Belfast enjoyed 6-2 and 5-1 wins over Guildford at the SSE Arena before travelling to England for what proved to be a much closer affair.

Boucher crossed the blue line unassisted at 2:19 and wristed a shot from the right circle which sailed past Flames goalie Kevin Lindskoug for the opener.

Jordan Boucher set the visitors on their way to another two league points

Guildford grew into the encounter after the drop and were rewarded at when Watters found Crocock at the right side of the blue line. His wrist shot ripped through traffic and beat Beskorowany at 6:02 to tie the game.

The Flames edged a lead on the power play as Kevin Raine took the game's first penalty at 21:13, when John Dunbar's shot from the blue line was tipped down in front of goal by Watters at 22:03.

Wrist shot

Goodwin netted the equaliser in the dying moments of the second period, ripping a nearside wrist shot from the low right circle at 38:38

As word filtered through that the Steelers had dropped another point in Dundee, the Teal Army braced themselves for a massive third period.

It looked to have had the perfect start as Chris Gerrie sat for high sticking at 41:24, but Belfast's power play was short lived as Scott Conway followed for illegal equipment at 41:53.

However, as they have done all season, the Giants found a way to make it work when Goodwin struck from close range, four on four, at 43:16. The rollercoaster ride continued at 43:58 when Guildford responded to level courtesy of Watters.

There was little between the sides heading into the final 10 minutes, but a John Dunbar high sticking penalty at 54:55 turned the game on its head as Soy found a crucial power play marker at 56:04.

The Flames pulled Kevin Lindskoug in favour of the extra skater inside the last minute, and a time out followed. As the hosts bore down in the Giants zone, Adam Keefe's side defended bravely, sending the puck north on two occasions, before the clock expired on a crucial six-point weekend