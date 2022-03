Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils warmed up for Wednesday's Challenge Cup final at Belfast Giants with Elite League victory against Coventry Blaze.

The hosts' goals came in each period with Joshua Waller opening the scoring for Jarrod Skalde's side.

Brodie Reid and Trevor Cox went on to also hit the target.

Devils remained third in the table behind leaders Giants and second-placed Sheffield Steelers, who won 5-2 in Belfast on Saturday.