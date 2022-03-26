Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Sheffield Steelers kept up the pressure on Elite League leaders Belfast Giants with an impressive win at Cardiff Devils.

Martin Latal and John Armstrong scored to give Steelers an early lead before Jake Coughler replied.

Evan Mosey, Adrian Saxrud Danielsen and Tanner Eberle's brace extended the visitors' advantage with Brandon McNally scoring for Devils.

Steelers host Manchester Storm on Sunday with Devils home to Dundee Stars on Friday.