Cardiff Devils will host Guildford Flames at Ice Arena Wales on Saturday, 9 April

Cardiff Devils came back from three goals down only to lose in overtime to Guildford Flames in the Elite League.

A frantic opening period saw Alex Yuill give Flames the lead before Jake Coughler levelled but Turner Ripplinger, Levi Cable and Jake Bolton put the hosts 4-1 up.

Cole Sanford, Brandon McNally and Coughler brought Devils level before Stephen Dixon put them ahead.

Ian McNulty equalised with 18 seconds left and Jamal Watson secured Flames' win in overtime.