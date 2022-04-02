Elite League: Guildford Flames 6-5 Cardiff Devils
Cardiff Devils came back from three goals down only to lose in overtime to Guildford Flames in the Elite League.
A frantic opening period saw Alex Yuill give Flames the lead before Jake Coughler levelled but Turner Ripplinger, Levi Cable and Jake Bolton put the hosts 4-1 up.
Cole Sanford, Brandon McNally and Coughler brought Devils level before Stephen Dixon put them ahead.
Ian McNulty equalised with 18 seconds left and Jamal Watson secured Flames' win in overtime.