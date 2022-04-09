Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Belfast Giants will clinch the Elite League title if they win in Sheffield on Sunday

The Belfast Giants will win the Elite League title in Sheffield on Sunday if they repeat Saturday night's away victory over the Steelers.

A Mark Cooper goal and two JJ Piccinch strikes earned Belfast a 3-1 win in Saturday's game.

The win moved Belfast three points clear at the top of the table.

The lead will be an unassailable five points if Belfast win on Sunday with both teams having only two more games in the campaign.

However, a Sheffield win on Sunday will keep the title race still very much alive with the Steelers facing Glasgow on Tuesday before playing th Giants again at the SSE Arena on Friday, with Belfast then completing their campaign at home to Coventry the following evening.

More to follow.