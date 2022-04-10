Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils produced a late surge to win at Manchester Storm as the visitors bounced back from home defeat by Guildford Flames on Saturday.

Cole Sanford and Tayler Thompson exchanged first period goals with the former adding a second to start Devils' late scoring.

Brandon McNally and Brodie Reid then hit home to seal Devils' win.

It came after Cardiff's overtime defeat by Flames with both games played after head coach Jarrod Skalde left them.

Cardiff next host Dundee Stars on Saturday, 16 April in a round of games will determine who Devils face in the play-offs.

However, their regular season ends at Nottingham Panthers on Sunday, 17 April with Belfast Giants having won the league title with two games left.