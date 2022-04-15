Belfast Giants marked their Elite League triumph with a 5-4 overtime win over Sheffield Steelers

It was party time at the SSE Arena as the Belfast Giants returned home for the first time since clinching the Elite League title in Sheffield last weekend.

Over 6,000 fans joined in the celebrations as the Giants recognised both of their trophy wins so far this season.

Before the opening puck drop the roof was lifted off the arena for the first time when the Challenge Cup banner was dropped from the rafters, with the sudden death overtime win over Cardiff last month in front of 7,300 spectators having been a major highlight of the season.

There are now 13 championship banners.

Sheffield Steelers were once again the opposition but rivalries can be put on hold for much more important issues.

The ice hockey family is closely knit. Steelers forward Martin Latal's wife Iryna is Ukrainian and when the Russian invasion began her immediate family were displaced and Martin has had to support her relatives financially.

The Giants Official Supporters Club handed over a cheque of over £5,000 to Latal ahead of the game. Sport can provide an important distraction to world events and this was a special gesture from Giants fans.

The result of the game, of course, didn't mean anything in the context of the league standings, and the Giants used the opportunity to rest a few players and give the future of the franchise an outing.

Locals Mack Stewart, Carter Hamill and Kell Beattie were in the starting line up, the trio having just returned from playing for the GB under-18s in Division 2 of the World Championships where they won the bronze medal.

One can only imagine the atmosphere had the league title been on the line as both sides went about their business with less than the normal intensity.

That didn't seem to matter as Slater Doggett gave the Giants the first period lead, prompting a strong rendition of 'Stand Up for the Champions' that filled the arena.

The second period began to resemble more of a hockey game and both netminders Jackson Whistle and Rok Stojanovic were certainly taking it seriously as they matched each other save for save.

Marc-Olivier Vallerand and Robert Dowd scored for the visitors, sandwiched around Jordan Boucher's marker for the Giants, leaving the score 2-2 heading into the final period.

Lewis Hook's powerplay goal put the home side back in front but one of the biggest cheers of the night came when Mack Stewart deflected in his first goal as a Giant. Mack's dad is assistant coach Rob Stewart who was an original Giant 22 years ago. He married local girl Amanda and Mack's goal will have been a proud moment for both.

Another local, back-up netminder Andrew Dickson, came on for Whistle but there was nothing he could do as Tanner Eberle scored a 5-on-3 goal to close the gap. Dowd equalised with just over a minute remaining to send the game into overtime.

But this was the Giants' night and Boucher's sudden-death winner made the final score 5-4 and set the scene for the party to really begin.

Both trophies were handed over to the Giants captains, the champagne flowed and each player got to skate around the ice with the silverware to the adulation of the crowd. They were joined by wives and girlfriends and children and parents. One big family.

"These are special moments and it's terrific to be able to share them as a team, with our families and with these amazing fans," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

"It's been an incredible season but there's one trophy to go and we really want to have one more celebration."

The Giants will finish the regular season against Coventry on Saturday before commencing preparations for the play-off quarter-finals as they chase the ultimate goal of a third title and a first-ever Grand Slam.