Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils beat Dundee Stars 4-1 in their final home game of the regular Elite League season at Ice Arena Wales.

Justin Crandall put Devils ahead during the first period before Charlie Combs replied for the visitors in the second period.

But Stephen Dixon restored the hosts' lead with Jake Coughler's brace sealing the win.

Devils are away to Nottingham Panthers in their final game of the regular season on Sunday.