Czech Republic are ranked seventh in the world, while Great Britain are 18th

Great Britain were beaten 5-1 by the Czech Republic in their opening game at the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship in Finland.

After a goalless first period, Matej Blumel put the Czechs in front before Jakub Flek added a second in Tampere.

David Jiricek, Jiri Cernock and Blumel, with his second, all scored in the first 10 minutes of the third period to put the Czech Republic out of sight.

Ben Lake claimed a late consolation for GB with his second international goal.

"I thought we showed a lot of heart," said head coach Pete Russell. "It is something for sure to give the guys confidence that they can play with speed at this level.

"I thought we played really well. But we can't be happy and it's tough to say that. We want to stay at this level."

Britain face Norway in their second Group B tie on Sunday.