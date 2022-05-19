Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Great Britain were beaten 3-0 by the United States in their fourth game at the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship.

The USA took the lead in the second period through Ben Meyers while GB went close when Josh Waller fired over.

Kieffer Bellows scored two powerplay goals in the opening four minutes of the third period to secure a second win for the world's fourth-ranked team.

The USA are third in Group B on eight points while Great Britain are bottom having lost all four games.

They were beaten 5-1 by the Czech Republic in their opener on Saturday, lost to Norway on penalties on Sunday and suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat by Group B leaders Sweden on Wednesday.

Pete Russell's side have three games remaining, the first of which sees them face hosts Finland - who won three of their opening four games - on Friday.