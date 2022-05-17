Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Dupont played in Germany, Austria and Denmark before joining Devils in summer 2021

Cardiff Devils have named Brodie Dupont as head coach on a permanent basis.

The 35-year-old Canadian took interim charge after Jarrod Skalde's departure late on in the 2021-22 season.

Dupont signed for the season as a player/assistant coach, but ended up guiding Devils to Elite League play-off success against Belfast Giants.

"I understand how big of an opportunity this is for me, but I am definitely prepared for this. I don't feel like a rookie head coach," he said.

"I feel like this is what I have been preparing for the last number of years."

Devils managing director Todd Kelman said: "We took the decision with two weeks left in the season to make a coaching change, and the plan was to give Brodie the chance to prove himself as a head coach, which he obviously did.

"We saw the way the guys responded to him, to his coaching style, to him as a leader.

"This guy deserves to be a head voach and speaking on behalf of the owners, Neil Francis, myself, and the rest of the organisation, we are very comfortable with Brodie Dupont as our head coach."