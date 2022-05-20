Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Head coach Pete Russell took charge of his 50th game for Great Britain against Finland

Great Britain fell to a fifth consecutive defeat at the Ice Hockey World Championship, losing 6-0 to Olympic champions Finland.

Goals from Niklas Friman and Juuso Hietanen gave Finland a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

The Finns scored twice in both the second and third periods with goals from Valterri Filppula, Joel Arima, Saku Maenalanen and Toni Rajala.

They overtake Sweden at the top of Group B.

Great Britain remain bottom having lost every game, with defeats against the Czech Republic, Norway - who they lost to on penalties, Sweden and the USA.

Pete Russell's side have two games remaining, the first of which is against Latvia on Sunday.