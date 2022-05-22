Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Great Britain's next game at the World Championship is on Monday against Austria

Great Britain fell to a sixth defeat in a row at the Ice Hockey World Championship, losing 4-3 to Latvia.

Britain went in front through Brett Perlini before Cade Neilson scored his first goal for the team to make it 2-0.

Oskars Batna pulled one back but Lewis Hook followed Neilson in opening his account as Britain went 3-1 up.

Latvia finished much the stronger, though, and goals from Janis Jaks, Rihards Bukarts and Andris Dzerins snatched the victory.

Defeat means Britain need to beat Austria in regulation time on Monday (18:20 BST) to secure their place at next year's top-level World Championship.

"It's been a tough schedule for the boys but we now have to get ourselves ready for one more," said head coach Pete Russell.

"They have it in them to pull off a result against Austria."