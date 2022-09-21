Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils won the 2021 Play-Offs after finishing third in the Elite League table

Cardiff Devils "would not be here" without the financial support received during the Covid-19 pandemic, says managing director Todd Kelman.

The Welsh government provided a £17.7m funding package to help spectator sports during the pandemic, £200,000 of which was earmarked for ice hockey.

Kelman also said the decision not to start the 2020-21 season stopped teams facing "serious financial trouble".

"I think we were the only professional league that didn't play," said Kelman.

"If I'm quite honest I think that was the best thing we could have done, rather than starting and having to shut down midway.

"There was some appetite to start, some teams wanted to and some didn't, but in the end as a league we agreed we all have to start or all not start.

"I think if we did start we would have been in serious financial trouble as an organisation and as a league."









The Ice Arena Wales, where the Devils play their home games, reopened to the public in August 2021, almost 17 months after it first closed.

Ice rinks, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues were the last leisure facilities in Wales to reopen due to Covid rules.

If the Devils had been forced to play the 2020-21 Elite League season, no revenue would have been made from ticket sales while extra costs would have been incurred from maintaining the ice.

"Us not playing that season is probably what saved us," added Kelman.

"We didn't have to bring in 20 hockey players, families, flights, visas, work permits and all that stuff.

"The bulk of our costs are in August time, then you ride it out, sell tickets and make your money back during the season.

"All those costs would have happened at the start, then had we shut down in November we would have been in a lot of trouble.

"As a league it was a really good thing we thought with our brains and not our hearts - in sport your heart always says to play and get started."

The Ice Arena Wales was opened on 12 March, 2016 and can hold more than 3,000 spectators

As well as the cancellation the 2020-21 Elite League season, the Devils were helped by financial support from the Welsh government and Sport Wales.

"The support we got kept us alive, there's no bones about it," said Kelman.

"We wouldn't be here if we didn't get financial support from those two bodies and we're very grateful for what they did."

Devils ready for 'normal' campaign again

Todd Kelman became managing director of Cardiff Devils in 2014 after leaving the same role at Belfast Giants

Although the 2021-22 Elite League season went ahead after a one-year break, it was heavily impacted by Covid-19.

Throughout the season players from all teams were required to follow Covid-19 protocols after positive tests.

The Devils were also impacted by Welsh government restrictions, which saw them have to play without home fans between 22 December, 2021 and 28 January, 2022.

"Last season felt like five seasons rolled into one," said Kelman.

"At the start of the season we had the Champions Hockey League which we were thrown into without any preparation, any exhibition.

"We lost our coaches, they were both sick with Covid, and then we had to play the best teams in Europe shorthanded.

"Then we moved into the season, with 14 or 15 new faces and a new coach, and then in January we had to play behind closed doors. It was a crazy season."

Despite the financial worries at the height of the pandemic, the Devils survived and fans returned at the first opportunity.

Kelman said the home fans came "back with a vengeance" and hopes this season they can enjoy a campaign without interruptions.

"It's back to normal now, I hope we all talk about the pandemic being in the past," Kelman added.

"We sell out pretty much every game. It is never easy to sell tickets, but this year they were selling out quicker than ever.

"Games which would usually sell out the night before were sold out two weeks before.

"People were hungry to come back and that was even when they had to wear masks.

"The reason people go to work is so they can go out and enjoy themselves, at things like the Cardiff Devils."